Winding Tree (LIF) Market Cap Achieves $1.69 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $2,279.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00251634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.71 or 0.01208778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00089294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

