Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson Acquires 4,000 Shares

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.99. 7,337,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,473,893. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Williams Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,788,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,157,000 after purchasing an additional 479,276 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in Williams Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 5,019,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,746,000 after purchasing an additional 712,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.