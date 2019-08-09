Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.45.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $877.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 362,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 116,713 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 112,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.