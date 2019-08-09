WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their market perform rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 56,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $272.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.60.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 80.64% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 2,350,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $32,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Francis Burke purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $105,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 51.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

