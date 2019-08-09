Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,698. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. GMP Securities cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

