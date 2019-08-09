Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

