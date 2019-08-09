Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,768,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,972,000 after purchasing an additional 561,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,414,000 after purchasing an additional 172,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iqvia stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.80. The stock had a trading volume of 474,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

