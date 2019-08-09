Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $436,000 Position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRP stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. 40,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRP. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.51.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

