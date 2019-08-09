Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 479.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. 8,464,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.