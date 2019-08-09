Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 212.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 139.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $44,069.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,253,851.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,379 shares of company stock valued at $16,502,190. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Guggenheim began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,469. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

