Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 84,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,623 shares of company stock worth $22,487,930. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of PG traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,302. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $286.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

