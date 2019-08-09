Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Westport Fuel Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,754. The company has a market cap of $398.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.67. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

