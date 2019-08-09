Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WES. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.46.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.