Western Digital Corp (WDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 22nd

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Western Digital has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Western Digital has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Digital to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.90. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

