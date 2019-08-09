West Oak Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,500. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.37. 774,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,247,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $1,028.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

