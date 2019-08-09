Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDO. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Clarus Securities raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.26.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.04. 447,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.90 million and a P/E ratio of 47.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.04.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.