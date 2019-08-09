Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDO. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Clarus Securities raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.26.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.04. 447,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.90 million and a P/E ratio of 47.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.04.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
