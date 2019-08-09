Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.67 billion (+2-5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Welbilt also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.71-0.71 EPS.

Welbilt stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 3,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,312. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

