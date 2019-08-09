Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Given a $27.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.
WW stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. 4,864,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,685. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $80.88.
In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
