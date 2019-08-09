Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Given a $27.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

WW stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. 4,864,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,685. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $369.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.