Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

8/8/2019 – Howard Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2019 – Howard Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. "

8/5/2019 – Howard Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/1/2019 – Howard Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Howard Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2019 – Howard Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/29/2019 – Howard Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2019 – Howard Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ HBMD traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $14.70. 1,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $268.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,977,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 116,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 779.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

