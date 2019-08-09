Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fossil Group (FOSL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2019 – Fossil Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

8/1/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2019 – Fossil Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/23/2019 – Fossil Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/6/2019 – Fossil Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

FOSL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,033. The stock has a market cap of $518.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.54. Fossil Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Martin Frey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,698 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,880 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 101,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,394 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,176 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,768 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

