Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 921 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,865,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 117,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.65. The company had a trading volume of 219,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $91.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

