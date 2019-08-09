Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.89 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

