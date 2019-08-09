Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $55.53. 2,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,161. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $55.93.

