Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,049. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75.

