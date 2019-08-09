Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $940,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 371,148 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,723,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,990,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,680,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.