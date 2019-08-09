Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.71. 1,207,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

