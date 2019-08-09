Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

