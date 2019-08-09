Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.12. 126,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,293. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

