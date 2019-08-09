Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,895 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 858,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,030,000 after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,793,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.37. 621,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,941. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.