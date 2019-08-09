Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,001 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,116 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 314,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. S&P Equity Research cut shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. 3,223,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,703. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

