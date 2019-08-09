Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

WVE traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 243,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.81. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $82,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

