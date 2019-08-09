Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market cap of $248.66 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.97. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

