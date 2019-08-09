Warburg Research Reiterates €37.50 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Warburg Research set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.40 ($40.00).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €28.86 ($33.55) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.22. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

