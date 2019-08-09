Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 7,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,689,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $157,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,278. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $1,018,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.