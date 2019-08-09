Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 169.54% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Waitr in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.68 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Shares of Waitr stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $299.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45. Waitr has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $48.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Waitr will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Meaux purchased 135,135 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Stough purchased 20,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 165,135 shares of company stock worth $1,217,399. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waitr by 821.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

