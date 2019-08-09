VoteCoin Price Up 11.1% This Week (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $68,287.00 and $92.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00501491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00126012 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00055693 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003125 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002702 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 60,849,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.