Vivid Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $85,391.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00256432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.01186339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019139 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00088244 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 5,899,899 coins and its circulating supply is 5,686,692 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

