Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15, 1,954,448 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,108,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 265.51% and a negative return on equity of 2,979.48%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

