Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 134,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 48,668 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 108,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Microsoft by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 128,374 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $137.37. The stock had a trading volume of 774,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,247,446. The stock has a market cap of $1,028.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.21. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $141.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $3,783,500. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

