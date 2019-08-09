Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Visa were worth $145,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 406.6% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,754. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

