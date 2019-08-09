Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VIRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. 2,004,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,184. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $176,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 32.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.