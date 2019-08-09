Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $3.87 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 12.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Msci by 4.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 14.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Msci by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 8.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,072. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $247.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.33. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

