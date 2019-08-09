Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 3,400 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 827.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $335.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.97. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $343.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $356.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.67, for a total value of $1,807,138.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,389.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $984,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.