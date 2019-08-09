Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,110,000 after buying an additional 103,768 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $139.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

