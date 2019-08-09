Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.48 Million Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 107.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Taubman Centers worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 174.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,762.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,524. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

