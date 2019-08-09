Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,861,000 after acquiring an additional 212,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,797,000 after acquiring an additional 292,550 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Carnival by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in Carnival by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. William Blair cut shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.26.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. 181,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Carnival’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

