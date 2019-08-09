Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $155,435.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Stephens reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $376.56. 13,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $314.08 and a 1-year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

