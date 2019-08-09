Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Shares of VIRC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 million, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 0.78. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Virco Mfg. makes up about 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 11.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

