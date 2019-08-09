VINchain (VIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $252,768.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $252,768.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00254156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.01197990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00087702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000467 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.