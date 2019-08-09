Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.53.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 311,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,456. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $520.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 91,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.