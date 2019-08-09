Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.53.
Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 311,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,456. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $520.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 91,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
